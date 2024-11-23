Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 81,605 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,605 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Atkore worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 445.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atkore by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 829.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

