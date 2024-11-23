Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,270 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Hexcel worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 32.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,512,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after buying an additional 590,975 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Hexcel stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

