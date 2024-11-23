Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 145.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,420 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,971,988.96. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $554,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,236. This represents a 64.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.