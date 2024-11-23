Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,659 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 366.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,401,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,591,000 after buying an additional 1,101,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 570,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,247,000 after acquiring an additional 334,463 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 44.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

