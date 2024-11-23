Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 214.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,431 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of BlackLine worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,997,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 895,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 404,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $318,323.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,516.10. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

