Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 5,271 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,271 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $148,800.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 144,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,649.79. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 1st, Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $4,306,587.52.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

