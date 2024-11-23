Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.