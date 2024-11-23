Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,981,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $15,534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $8,100,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

SILA stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.