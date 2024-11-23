Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMP
Insider Activity at Compass
Compass Stock Performance
NYSE COMP opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.01.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.