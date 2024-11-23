Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 705,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $4,174,091.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,176.48. This represents a 74.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,293,681 shares of company stock worth $58,080,798. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COMP opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.01.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

