Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 147.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 57.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 243,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 189.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 732,158 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.