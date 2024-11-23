Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 249586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGDDY. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

