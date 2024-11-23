Commerce Bank Sells 1,237 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,076,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,426,000 after buying an additional 70,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 263,700 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

