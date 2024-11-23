Commerce Bank Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 247.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Veralto by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,055,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,324 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.41 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,803 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Get Our Latest Report on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.