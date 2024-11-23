Commerce Bank Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $10,581,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HRB opened at $58.29 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 30.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

