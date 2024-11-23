Commerce Bank Buys 9,440 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,965,000 after purchasing an additional 148,431 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 106.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.69.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $475.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.95. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $489.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

