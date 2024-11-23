Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

