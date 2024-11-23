Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 3.8 %

Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cognyte Software

In other Cognyte Software news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. This represents a 4.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 553,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. The trade was a 6.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,402,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 502,781 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 306,479 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,283,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 207,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 30.8% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

