CNB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

CBFC stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. CNB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

CNB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank, Inc that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit (CDs).

