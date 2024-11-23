CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

