CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys 588 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.1% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $185.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

