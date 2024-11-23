Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,028 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

CLF opened at $12.48 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

