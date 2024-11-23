Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.7% during the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 116,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $252.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.42 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,841. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.