Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Michael J. Angelakis Purchases 765,000 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,983,350. This trade represents a 28.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clarivate Trading Up 2.0 %

Clarivate stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Clarivate by 391.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,815 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Clarivate by 0.3% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 37,887,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,247 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

