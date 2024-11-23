Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,000 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

NVO stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.