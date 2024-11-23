Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 34,596 Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 12.48% of Ellomay Capital worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 1,688.1% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $16.05 on Friday. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

