Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,189,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,912,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

