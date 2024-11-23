Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 116 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $95.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.