Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $828,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 548,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after buying an additional 532,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4,020.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after buying an additional 396,985 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

