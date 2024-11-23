Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

