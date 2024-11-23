Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

