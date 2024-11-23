Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,182,000 after acquiring an additional 673,992 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.69 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

