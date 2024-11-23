Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,108,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $163.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.