Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 2,790 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.