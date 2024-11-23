Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 383,947 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,045.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

