Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $136.87 and a twelve month high of $227.35.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

View Our Latest Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.