Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Director Ellis Jacob Sells 29,874 Shares

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total value of C$299,337.48.

Cineplex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$10.21 on Friday. Cineplex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.