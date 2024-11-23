Cibc World Mkts Upgrades George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) to Strong-Buy

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

George Weston Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. George Weston has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $167.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

