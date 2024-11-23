Cibc World Mkts Upgrades George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) to Strong-Buy

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
George Weston Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. George Weston has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $167.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45.
About George Weston
