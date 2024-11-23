Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after buying an additional 826,700 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $106,975,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $93,411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Chubb by 349.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,179,000 after acquiring an additional 360,300 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $285.21 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $216.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.26.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,142,033.06. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

