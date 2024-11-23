Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $285.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.46 and a 200-day moving average of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

