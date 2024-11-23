Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chiba Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

