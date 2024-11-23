Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.45 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.45 ($0.24). Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 126,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

Checkit Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.86.

Insider Transactions at Checkit

In other news, insider Keith Anthony Daley bought 137,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £28,798.98 ($36,102.52). Insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

