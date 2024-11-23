Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Allstate worth $344,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,028 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 331.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

