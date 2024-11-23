Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Republic Services worth $248,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,112.3% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Republic Services by 264.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. YCG LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 208,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,821,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 640,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3 %

RSG stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

