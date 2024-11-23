Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 21.95% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $259,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

