Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $290.54 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $290,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $580.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $832.97 and its 200-day moving average is $822.93. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.00 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

