Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,938 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of American International Group worth $316,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 61.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 105,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $625,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

