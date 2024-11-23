Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 555,385 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,385 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.81% of Clorox worth $163,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Clorox by 17.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

CLX stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.