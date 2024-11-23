Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 160,366 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 160,366 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.24% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $62,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $540,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $30.81 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

