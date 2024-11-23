Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 41,119 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.51% of PJT Partners worth $79,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $13,803,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in PJT Partners by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,725. This represents a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $3,633,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PJT opened at $162.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $163.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

