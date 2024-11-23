Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Align Technology worth $135,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 854.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.38.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $225.89 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $335.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average of $238.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

